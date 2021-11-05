East Texas Now Business Break
City of Big Sandy lifts boil-water notice

A boil water notice for Big Sandy has been issued after an 18-wheeler crashed into a fire hydrant and caused the city to lose water pressure.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Big Sandy lifted its boil-water notice Friday. The decision came after city officials received word from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that all of the water samples submitted to the state agency tested within the normal ranges.

“We just received the test results from the water samples we collected yesterday after the fire hydrant break. and all samples tested within the normal ranges,” said a post on the City of Big Sandy Facebook page.

The post said the city’s water is safe for human consumption and that the boil-water notice has been canceled “effective immediately.”

The City of Big Sandy put the boil-water notice into effect on Thursday after an 18-wheeler ran over a fire hydrant the night before.

“The way it was hit, it literally depleted our water tanks in moments. We had a sudden drop in the water in our water tanks and so the boil water notice was issued immediately as required by TECQ,” said city administrator Laura Rex.

Big Sandy schools we closed, and businesses struggled had to make do without.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

