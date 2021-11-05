East Texas Now Business Break
Child dies following Tuesday wreck in Upshur County

Fatal wreck generic
Fatal wreck generic(WALB)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, a one-vehicle wreck took the life of a child in Upshur County.

The wreck occurred at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, according to DPS. Troopers responded to the crash, which happened on Highway 155 about 6.7 miles east of Ore City in Upshur County. 

The investigators’ preliminary report says the driver of a 2012 Cadillac CTS was traveling northbound on Periwinkle Road.  The vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree. 

The driver, Maria Soledad-Ramirez, 41, of Ore City, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where she was treated and released. 

Her passenger, an 8-year-old girl, also of Ore City, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

