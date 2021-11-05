Boil water notice for Big Sandy water supply customers could be lifted pending TCEQ results

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The City of Big Sandy Public Works Department is addressing this situation and has repaired the water line break.

They submitted water samples to their testing facility on Thursday and expect to receive the results on Friday, November 5, 2021. The city said the boil water notice would be lifted once their water samples test within the normal ranges.

Prior Story:

The City of Big Sandy posted on their Facebook page that a boil water notice has been issued for all customers of Big Sandy water supply. Big Sandy ISD also announced that classes for Thursday have been cancelled, due to the notice.

According to the Facebook post, due to reduced distribution system pressure that was the result of a fire hydrant being run over and broken off near the intersection of Wildcat and Gilmer streets, all customers of the City of Big Sandy water supply are under a boil water notice effective immediately.

We will be releasing a more detailed notice tomorrow morning, said officials.

