Barn explosion kills 2 owners, neighbor in northeast Texas

Investigators are seeking the cause of an explosion and fire that tore through a northeast...
Investigators are seeking the cause of an explosion and fire that tore through a northeast Texas barn, killing three people.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT
SIMMS, Texas (AP) - Investigators are seeking the cause of an explosion and fire that tore through a northeast Texas barn, killing three people.

The blast happened Tuesday night in Simms, Texas, about 27 miles west of Texarkana. Killed in the blast were 60-year-old Steven Granbery and 55-year-old Cynthia Granbery, the owners of the barn, and 65-year-old William Barnes.

Bowie County Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor says evidence points toward the explosion being an accident.

The Granberys kept gasoline, propane and an all-terrain vehicle in the barn. The blast blew out its walls and melted a wall of the Granberys’ home.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

