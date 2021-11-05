East Texas Now Business Break
90-year-old helps paint fire hydrant as part of Carthage community project

Rotary Club partners with fire department for community service project
By Blake Holland
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - You likely drive by them all the time and don’t even notice. But after a facelift, fire hydrants in Carthage really stand out.

The Rotary Club of Carthage has teamed up with the Carthage Fire Department and the community to give all of the city’s fire hydrants a fresh coat of paint.

“We’re up to about 200 out of the 531,” said Carthage Fire Marshal Randy Liedtke. “And we just continue to keep working. Our goal is to get all of them repainted throughout the city.”

Liedtke said the project not only makes Carthage look better, but it also improves safety by helping make the hydrants more visible to firefighters.

“Makes it much easier to see, especially at night,” he said.

Among the first people to paint a fire hydrant in Carthage, 90-year-old Dorothy Shahan.

Shahan had help painting the hydrant from Tina Hutto, as it looked rather dull before being...
Shahan had help painting the hydrant from Tina Hutto, as it looked rather dull before being painted.(Courtesy photo)

“My first husband was a fireman in Shreveport, Louisiana,” she said.

Shahan’s son-in-law is also a fireman. Combine the personal connection with her desire to help, and the end-result is freshly-painted fire hydrant on University Drive in Carthage,

“It was the easiest thing I ever saw,” she said. “Because somebody came to my house and got me the paint, the brush, and everything. So I just came down here and smeared it (paint) on there.”

Shahan sits beside the hydrant she painted on University Drive in Carthage.
Shahan sits beside the hydrant she painted on University Drive in Carthage.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

And while Shahan may be the oldest person taking part, she’s not alone in helping spruce up the city’s hydrants. Keri Perot-Vance of the Rotary Club said local school groups and kids as young as 5-years-old have participated.

“I think it’s been great for our community to see that if a 90-year-old can paint a fire hydrant, any of us can get involved.”

The Rotary Club had hoped to finish painting all hydrants by the end of October, but have moved the deadline to the end of the year.

Supplies for the painting project are provided by the Carthage Fire Department. If interested, email carthagetxrotary@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.

