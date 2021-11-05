East Texas Now Business Break
12 children find ‘forever homes’ on Gregg County Adoption Day

Two parents are seen with their newly adopted child at Gregg County's Adoption Day ceremony.
Two parents are seen with their newly adopted child at Gregg County's Adoption Day ceremony.(KTLV)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Seven East Texas families adopted 12 children in Gregg County Judge Tim Womack’s 307th district court on Friday.

A spokesperson from Child Protective Services said they chose this day as part of a way to not only bring together families with children in foster care, but also to celebrate and raise awareness of November being National Adoption Month.

One new parent shared his feelings on today.

“You know we went through the court process as far as rights being terminated. It took about 6 months for the whole adoption process to take place. I feel honored, I feel blessed, definitely excited to see how they mature and turn into young men. Couldn’t be any happier,” said Airron Nichols.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

