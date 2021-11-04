East Texas Now Business Break
Woodville man allegedly injures Tyler County deputy while resisting arrest

Justin Reynolds (Source: Tyler County sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Woodville man allegedly injured a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputy when he resisted arrest on Oct. 28.

Justin Tyler Reynolds, 29, is still being held in the Tyle County Jail on charges of assault of a public servant, motion to appear for possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, and resisting arrest. No bond amounts have been set for his charges yet.

According to a Nov. 2 post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, TCSO deputies were patrolling the Dam B area when they received a report of a suspicious white Chevrolet pickup. The deputies located and stopped the truck as it was leaving Wolf Creek on FM 92 North for several traffic violations.

Reynolds was the driver of the truck, and while the TCSO deputies were speaking to him, they learned that he had an active probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance. When the deputies tried to handcuff Reynolds, he used physical force in an effort to resist arrest, the Facebook post stated.

During the arrest, one of the TCSO deputies received injuries to his right arm and both knees, the Facebook post stated. A short time later, Reynolds was arrested and taken to the Tyler County Jail.

