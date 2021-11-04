Wood County Judge appointed to position on judicial conduct commission

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Supreme Court has named Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron to serve on the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Hebron is currently filling an unexpired term on the commission through Nov. 19, 2023.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct is a 13 member commission made up of six judges from the Texas court system, two lawyers and five public members. The judges are appointed by the Texas Supreme Court, the lawyers are appointed by the State Bar of Texas and the members of the public are appointed by the governor.

Hebron is the only constitutional county court judge serving on the commission.

