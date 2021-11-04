East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wood County Judge appointed to position on judicial conduct commission

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron
Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Supreme Court has named Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron to serve on the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Hebron is currently filling an unexpired term on the commission through Nov. 19, 2023.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct is a 13 member commission made up of six judges from the Texas court system, two lawyers and five public members. The judges are appointed by the Texas Supreme Court, the lawyers are appointed by the State Bar of Texas and the members of the public are appointed by the governor.

Hebron is the only constitutional county court judge serving on the commission.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
Officials gathered for the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Willow Brook Country Club in...
R.W. Fair Foundation provides $4 million to cover tuition for UT Tyler Medical School inaugural class
.
Cherokee County crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 Tuesday afternoon
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County executive director touts organization’s services
City of Nacogdoches now taking appointments for children COVID-19 vaccines
City of Nacogdoches now taking appointments for children COVID-19 vaccines
WEBXTRA: Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County
City of Nacogdoches now taking appointments for children COVID-19 vaccines
City of Nacogdoches now taking appointments for children COVID-19 vaccines