East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

By Collin Maxwell, Alex Onken, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m., KSLA reported.

Police said a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when, police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Shreveport Police detectives are on the scene and believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

The officer added that the male suspect has a violent criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials gathered for the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Willow Brook Country Club in...
R.W. Fair Foundation provides $4 million to cover tuition for UT Tyler Medical School inaugural class
.
Cherokee County crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 Tuesday afternoon
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Man living in Tyler pleads guilty to wire fraud in Minnesota

Latest News

Classes have been cancelled at all Big Sandy campuses due to a boil water noticed that was...
Big Sandy ISD cancels classes due to boil water notice
FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
Thursday morning the City of Big Sandy posted on their Facebook page that a boil water notice...
Boil water notice issued for Big Sandy water supply customers
U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming...
The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown