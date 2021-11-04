WEBXTRA: Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County executive director touts organization’s services

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti spoke to Stephanie Taylor, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County about their plans to raise awareness and provide support.

Taylor talked about the services available, support groups, fundraising opportunities, and more provided for the month and year-round.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, click this link.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.