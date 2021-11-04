East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Van resident allegedly shoots, kills man after argument

Robert Garrard (Source: Van Zandt County jail)
Robert Garrard (Source: Van Zandt County jail)(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument on Oct. 22.

Robert Garrard, of Van, is still being held in the Van Zandt County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the shooting incident took place in the 2100 block of Van Zandt County Road 4503. Gerrard and William Love Jr., 38, of Van, were both high on drugs when they got into an argument, the sheriff said.

Hendrix said Gerrard pulled out a handgun and shot Love multiple times.

At that point, Garrard called 911, told the dispatcher what had happened, and gave a full confession, Hendrix said.

Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

VZCSO deputies arrested Garrard at the scene and took him to the county jail.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
Officials gathered for the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Willow Brook Country Club in...
R.W. Fair Foundation provides $4 million to cover tuition for UT Tyler Medical School inaugural class
.
Cherokee County crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 Tuesday afternoon
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects

Latest News

Pictured are Laurie Frankum (left) and Gray Hanson. (Source: Henderson County jail)
Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth
Overturned tanker truck in Longview
Overturned tanker blocks off Estes Parkway at I-20 access road in Longview
Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly