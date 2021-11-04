Van resident allegedly shoots, kills man after argument

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed another man during an argument on Oct. 22.

Robert Garrard, of Van, is still being held in the Van Zandt County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the shooting incident took place in the 2100 block of Van Zandt County Road 4503. Gerrard and William Love Jr., 38, of Van, were both high on drugs when they got into an argument, the sheriff said.

Hendrix said Gerrard pulled out a handgun and shot Love multiple times.

At that point, Garrard called 911, told the dispatcher what had happened, and gave a full confession, Hendrix said.

Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

VZCSO deputies arrested Garrard at the scene and took him to the county jail.

