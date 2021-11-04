East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Trial delayed for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home

Aaron Dean, a former Forth Worth police officer, was indicted on a murder charge in the...
Aaron Dean, a former Forth Worth police officer, was indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson.(Source: Fort Worth Police Department/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The trial has been delayed for a former Fort Worth police officer who was charged with murder after shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in 2019.

Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot in her home.
Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot in her home.(Source: Jefferson family photo/CNN)

Aaron Dean’s trial had been scheduled to begin Nov. 16, more than two years after he shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson during a late-night wellness check at her mother’s house.

But Tarrant County court officials now say that date will only be a scheduling hearing and Dean’s case will not go to trial before Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials gathered for the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Willow Brook Country Club in...
R.W. Fair Foundation provides $4 million to cover tuition for UT Tyler Medical School inaugural class
.
Cherokee County crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 Tuesday afternoon
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Man living in Tyler pleads guilty to wire fraud in Minnesota

Latest News

A southern Texas police officer has died three days after being shot while responding to a...
Southern Texas police officer dies 3 days after being shot
Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
The family of Fred Harris is seeking answers after he died from injuries sustained in a jail...
19-year-old with special needs dies after Texas jail attack
Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be...
US regulators finalize rule requiring Americans who work at big companies to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or test weekly