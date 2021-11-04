Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today started off a bit chilly with mostly cloudy skies, but as we head throughout the afternoon hours our temperatures will warm up nicely into the mild upper 50s to lower 60s and skies will continue to clear out. Skies will remain clear overnight and temperatures are expected to trend even cooler by tomorrow morning. A few folks out there could be waking up in the middle 30s tomorrow, so a light frost will be possible for some. It would certainly be a good idea to bring in any tender plants you may have, and please be sure the outdoor pets are brought in or have someplace warm to sleep. Plenty more sunshine on tap for Friday afternoon as highs trend just a bit warmer in the lower 60s. Once the sun begins to set tomorrow, you can expect a cool and quiet night in East Texas. Might want to even bring a better jacket or light blanket if you are planning to head out to the bleachers for any area high school football games! More sunshine set over the weekend as temperatures continue their gradual warming trend, placing highs in the lower to middle 70s by Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 AM on Sunday morning, so be sure to set those close BACK one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Clouds will begin to increase by the start of the next work week as highs remain above average in the middle to upper 70s area-wide with a breezy southerly wind. We are beginning to see the first hints of our next cold front which for now looks to arrive overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. This front will bring better rain chances to East Texas as well as more mild weather for the end of the next work week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.