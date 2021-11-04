East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Swing dancing featured during Nac at Night

By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Lindy Brigade will introduce themselves to Nacogdoches with a swing dance performance and lesson at the Nac at Night event Saturday.

Swing dancers from Nacogdoches, Tyler and Longview have an evening of fun planned.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with swing dance instructor/performer, Catie Mungia, who explained her goal is to spread the interest for swing dancing across the region.

Mungia said there will be live music by the Old Town Brass Band, a vintage costume contest, and a swing dancing performance by the East Texas Lindy Brigade to inspire others to join in on the dance floor.

If you attend swing dancing classes tonight at the Nacogdoches Recreation Center you’ll get a discount on the $10 cover.

The event will be at Banita Creek Hall in the Mill Room Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus.
Driver suffers minor injuries after Bullard ISD bus wreck
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
Officials gathered for the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Willow Brook Country Club in...
R.W. Fair Foundation provides $4 million to cover tuition for UT Tyler Medical School inaugural class
Pictured are Laurie Frankum (left) and Gray Hanson. (Source: Henderson County jail)
Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth
Robert Garrard (Source: Van Zandt County jail)
Van resident allegedly shoots, kills man after argument

Latest News

As of 2:15 p.m. crews are still working on the repair.
Lindale ISD evacuates some campuses because of gas leak
Swing dancing featured during Nac at Night
Swing dancing featured during Nac at Night
A boil water notice for Big Sandy has been issued after an 18-wheeler crashed into a fire...
WebXtra: Big Sandy boil water
Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County executive director touts organization’s services