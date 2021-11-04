Shreveport triple homicide suspect shot dead at apartment complex in Franklin Parish

SHREVEPORT/WISNER, La. (KSLA) — The suspect in a triple homicide in Shreveport has been killed in an exchange of gunfire with law officers at an apartment complex in Franklin Parish.

That’s about 128 miles east-southeast of the Shreveport residence where three people were found shot dead early the morning of Thursday, Nov. 4.

Franklin sheriff’s deputies began evacuating Wisner Elderly Apartments after getting reports at 11:11 a.m. Thursday about a gunman entering the apartment complex at 125 Maple St. in Wisner, according to an update to a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office made late Thursday morning.

The account goes on to detail what happened next:

“At this time, the suspect began firing shots in the direction of deputies on the scene. We continued to clear apartments and secured the scene. Louisiana State Police responded to assist. Additional individuals were located and removed from the complex. The suspect continued to fire shots numerous times. At one point, the suspect deployed a fire extinguisher in the direction of law enforcement in order to gain a tactical advantage. Shots were fired and the suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Franklin Parish coroner’s office. The suspect was confirmed to be Barry Rigsby, wanted for three counts of murder by Shreveport, La.”

Sheriff Kevin Cobb described the encounter as “... a very dangerous situation for the residents of Wisner Apartments, our community and law enforcement” and as “... a senseless situation that ended in numerous tragedies.”

Franklin sheriff’s deputies had earlier found the vehicle that Rigsby abandoned in the area of Wisner United Pentecostal Church in the town of Wisner.

Shreveport police said they had warrants to arrest the Rigsby on three counts of second-degree murder. Bonds on those charges totaled $3 million.

A manhunt was underway, and law enforcement officers were asking for the 36-year-old to turn himself in immediately.

Shreveport police dispatchers first got the call just before 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 to a house in the 400 block of West 82nd Street. That’s in the West Cedar Grove area of Shreveport.

A woman who was checking on her son found the back door to the building open, police said. Inside, she discovered the bodies of a 12-year-old boy, a man and a woman, all of whom had been shot to death, authorities said.

The 12-year-old attended Ridgewood Middle School, 2001 Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport. Caddo School District also confirmed that the other male was a student at Booker T. Washington High, 2104 Milam St. in Shreveport.

Shreveport police detectives believe the deadly encounter was domestic in nature.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” police Cpt. Jerry Oglee said. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

Authorities said the vehicle has a Louisiana license plate.

Police are searching for a 2016 Dodge Journey, such as the one above. The vehicle may be either burgundy or red in color. (Wikipedia/Creative Commons License | Wikipedia)

The officer added that Rigsby has a violent criminal history. Police were unsure whether he still was in the area.

KSLA dug into Rigsby’s criminal past and discovered a trail of charges.

In 2020, he was charged for a home invasion in Caddo Parish. He pleaded the charge down and was sentenced to two years of probation. However, last month, a warrant was issued because he didn’t follow the conditions of the probation and left the state without permission.

In 2019, Rigsby pleaded guilty to resisting an officer. Court documents show he was set to be sentenced in that case on Jan. 7, 2022.

In 2013, court records show multiple charges in Saint Landry Parish, including illegal use of a weapon. Rugsby ended up pleading to a lesser charge of attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

His sentence of seven and a half years of hard labor was suspended. Instead, he got two years of supervised probation.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Rigsby or the homicides to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955. Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously.

