Several departments at scene of house fire in Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A home caught on fire in Whitehouse Wednesday night.

Chief Madison Johnson with Whitehouse say they were dispatched at around 9:28 p.m. to the fire on Eastgate Street.

Heavy fire was already coming through the roof of home when firefighters arrived.

No one was at home when the fire broke out.

Johnson says they will now transition to investigation, as no cause is known at this time. He said he doesn’t believe it to be suspicious.

Whitehouse Fire Department is battling the fire and is still at the scene with at least four engines. (KLTV/Erin Wides)

Whitehouse Fire Department is still at the scene with at least four engines.

