Raid on Henderson County business results in 2 arrests, seizure of games, cash, meth

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After an undercover investigation, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people on gambling charges after they executed a search warrant on a business outside of Eustace Tuesday afternoon.

Laurie Dianne Frankum, 61, of Eustace, and Gary Russell Hanson, 60, are have both posted bail and have been released from the Henderson County Jail.

Frankum’s charges include engaging in organized criminal activity, keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her collective bond amount was set at $47,000.

Hanson’s charges include engaging in organized criminal activity, keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion, and possession of gambling device/equipment/paraphernalia. His total bond amount was set at $38,500.

“We’ve been very vocal about it, said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. It’s something we’re going to continue to do until they close their doors. We used to work on them all at once, but we don’t have the manpower for that. But we’ll keep working them as they come up.”

Hillhouse said his office had been looking at the business for several months, and they got involved in the past couple of weeks.

Hillhouse said the deputies who executed the search warrant seized 16 games, methamphetamine, and $3,800 in cash.

The deputies took information from the patrons, who were then released from the scene.

