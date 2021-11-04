East Texas Now Business Break
Overturned tanker truck blocks off Estes Parkway at I-20 access road in Longview

Overturned tanker truck in Longview
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are responding to an overturned tanker truck in Longview.

The truck is at the intersection of Estes Parkway and the I-20 access road. Estes Parkway was blocked off at the access road, but police have opened one northbound lane of Estes Parkway.

Longview Police and Fire Department are on the scene. Longview Special Operations Hazardous Material is also at the scene.

