East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Some patchy, dense fog has developed overnight.  A few sprinkles or even some mist are possible within the foggy areas.  Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning.  Expect skies to gradually clear by this afternoon with a light northeasterly breeze.  Temperatures today will struggle to reach 60 degrees.  With clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop quickly.  Expect overnight lows in the mid 30s with a light frost possible in some places by morning.  Sunny and nice headed into the weekend.  Temperatures stay in the 60s for Friday afternoon and slowly warm back into the 70s by late weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials gathered for the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Willow Brook Country Club in...
R.W. Fair Foundation provides $4 million to cover tuition for UT Tyler Medical School inaugural class
.
Cherokee County crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 Tuesday afternoon
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Man living in Tyler pleads guilty to wire fraud in Minnesota

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 11-4-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 11-4-21
Mist/Drizzle overnight. Decreasing Clouds on Thu. Some patchy frost Fri AM northern 1/2 of ETX.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Mist/Drizzle overnight. Decreasing Clouds on Thu. Some patchy frost Fri AM northern 1/2 of ETX.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Rain ending this evening/overnight. Decreasing clouds on Thu. Some patchy frost on Friday AM.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips