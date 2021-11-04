East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Some patchy, dense fog has developed overnight. A few sprinkles or even some mist are possible within the foggy areas. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s this morning. Expect skies to gradually clear by this afternoon with a light northeasterly breeze. Temperatures today will struggle to reach 60 degrees. With clear skies tonight, temperatures will drop quickly. Expect overnight lows in the mid 30s with a light frost possible in some places by morning. Sunny and nice headed into the weekend. Temperatures stay in the 60s for Friday afternoon and slowly warm back into the 70s by late weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.