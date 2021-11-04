East Texas Now Business Break
Lindale ISD evacuates some campuses because of gas leak

Source: Lindale ISD Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Due to a gas leak, the leadership of Lindale ISD has evacuated the College Street Elementary, Lindale ECC, and AEP students and staff to the LISD Performing Arts Center.

“Out of precaution and for the safety of all, we are evacuating College Street Elementary, Lindale ECC, and AEP student and staff to the Lindale Performing Arts Center,” a post on the school district’s Facebook page stated. “Buses will safely transport to and from the PAC.”

The Facebook post stated that students and staff will return to campus as soon as the gas leak is fixed, and the school district gets the okay from local authorities.

“School hours remain normal,” the Facebook post stated.

A later Facebook post stated, “ATTENTION PARENTS: Please do not pick up your children at the PAC. All students are currently safe and happy. School hours will resume as normal.”

ATTENTION PARENTS: Please do not pick up your children at the PAC. All students are currently safe and happy. School hours will resume as normal and all students will be transported back to their campuses as soon as local authorities tell us it is safe to do so.

Posted by Lindale Independent School District on Thursday, November 4, 2021

