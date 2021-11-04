Lindale ISD evacuates some campuses because of gas leak

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Due to a gas leak, the leadership of Lindale ISD has evacuated the College Street Elementary, Lindale ECC, and AEP students and staff to the LISD Performing Arts Center.

“Out of precaution and for the safety of all, we are evacuating College Street Elementary, Lindale ECC, and AEP student and staff to the Lindale Performing Arts Center,” a post on the school district’s Facebook page stated. “Buses will safely transport to and from the PAC.”

The Facebook post stated that students and staff will return to campus as soon as the gas leak is fixed, and the school district gets the okay from local authorities.

“School hours remain normal,” the Facebook post stated.

A later Facebook post stated, “ATTENTION PARENTS: Please do not pick up your children at the PAC. All students are currently safe and happy. School hours will resume as normal.”

