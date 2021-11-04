East Texas Now Business Break
Kilgore ISD moves forward after passage of bond

Kilgore High School
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - With the recent passage of their bond election, Kilgore ISD has already hired an architect for construction of a new high school.

They are now looking at doing interviews for construction firms for the new school. Administration is talking to Kilgore High School faculty about classroom set ups and the needs of the teachers and students. Also in the bond is the renovation of Chandler Elementary School and R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.

“I think after we go through the design process here in the next couple of months, we really start getting some of the building and construction documents in place, I look to be able to see really start to clear some land, move some dirt as early as this summer, if not as late as next September or next October,” said Kilgore ISD superintendent Andy Baker.

Baker added that depending on supplies with a building the size that they are planning to build, it should take two and a half to three years which includes moving portions of the old building and moving students over when the total project is done.

