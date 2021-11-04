East Texas Now Business Break
A festive Halloween decoration could cause harm to the environment if not disposed of properly

County Extension agent Cary Sims suggests you dispose of your pumpkins by cooking with them or feeding them to wildlife instead of putting them in the trash.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Pumpkins are common doorstep decorations this time of year, but now that Halloween is over- you may want to think twice about how to dispose of them.

Pumpkins often act as the first sign of Autumn with their bright orange color and unique shape. However, Cary Sims the Angelina County extension agent for agriculture and natural resources says the squash can release methane gases in landfills.

“Any food product, anything grown that is organic, any food scraps be it coffee grinds, banana peels, pumpkins when we put that in an aneroid environment without oxygen such as what you would find at the landfill where they seal it off. As they make the materials make its’ way to landfills it’ll break down but as it breaks down with that oxygen it will create methane gas,” Sims said.

Since a pumpkin is larger than other organic compounds it leaves a significant impact. Most people do not eat the fruit, instead they use it purely for decoration.

“I think it’s so easy to forget when you buy this big orange Halloween decoration, you’re buying food. And there’s no other food item, vegetable plant part that you buy and then a couple weeks later just throw it away completely. We cut it up, cook it, use it and then it’s the scraps that we throw away,” Sims said.

Scraps of other foods composed of carbon based compounds make there way to landfills daily to produce methane gas, but most of the food is consumed.

“Nobody buys a bunch of bananas and appreciates how they look and then throws a whole bunch of bananas away,” Sims said.

Instead of putting your pumpkin in the trash, fresh pumpkins can be cooked with and older pumpkins can be fed to wildlife. Folks can also use the decoration as a compost.

Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin said that they will gladly accept your paint free pumpkins to feed their animals.

