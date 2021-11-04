Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunny and Cool this afternoon. Getting rather chilly overnight tonight with frost possible, if not likely, over northern and central counties in east Texas. From Anderson to Cherokee to Nacogdoches to Shelby Counties and northward, the chances for a morning frost are good starting around 3 AM and possibly continuing until 8 or 9 AM. Please protect your most tender vegetation from this frost...most plants should survive this...but some may not. A warming trend is expected starting on Friday afternoon; however, Friday morning may see many of us into the upper 30s with some frost over the northernmost portions of ETX. We are expecting lots of sunshine through Monday, then a partly cloudy sky is expected for Tue/Wed. A cold front is expected next Thursday which could bring some showers/thundershowers to our area with its passage. Prior to the front on Wednesday, Southerly winds are expected to be a bit gusty. Winds will shift out of the north behind the front. Have a great day.

