Emergency crews responding to wreck involving vehicle, Bullard ISD school bus

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles are responding to the scene of a reported wreck involving a Bullard ISD school bus in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the two-vehicle crash happened at Texas Highway 155 at Farm-to-Market Road 2661, sometime before 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to Bullard ISD superintendent Dr. Jack Lee, Bus #28 was just starting its morning route and had not picked up any students at that point. The bus monitor and their two children were on the bus, but were unharmed.

Emergency crews are responding to a wreck involving a pickup and a Bullard ISD school bus. (KLTV staff)

The driver of the bus is being treated for minor injuries.

Lee said the pickup ran a red light and side-swiped the school bus.

The driver of the pickup is still in the vehicle at this time.

According to Bullard ISD, a second bus is being dispatched to continue the morning route.

KLTV has a news crew at the scene and will have updates shortly.

