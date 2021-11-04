East Texas Now Business Break
Crews clearing dead cattle from Interstate 20 at Smith, Van Zandt county line

(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major cleanup is underway at the scene of a traffic incident along Interstate 20 at the Smith and Van Zandt County line.

Sometime before 3:15 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement responded to I-20, east of the city of Van, near the Willow Branch Road exit.

A burning vehicle was reported, as well as numerous dead cattle along the roadway in the eastbound lanes.

Law enforcement responded to reports of dead cattle in the roadway along I-20 in Van Zandt...
Law enforcement responded to reports of dead cattle in the roadway along I-20 in Van Zandt County early Thursday.(KLTV staff)

Traffic has been backed up in both directions.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident or how many vehicles were involved.

