Crews clearing dead cattle from Interstate 20 at Smith, Van Zandt county line
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major cleanup is underway at the scene of a traffic incident along Interstate 20 at the Smith and Van Zandt County line.
Sometime before 3:15 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement responded to I-20, east of the city of Van, near the Willow Branch Road exit.
A burning vehicle was reported, as well as numerous dead cattle along the roadway in the eastbound lanes.
Traffic has been backed up in both directions.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident or how many vehicles were involved.
