Congressman Pete Sessions looking into United Airlines’ decision to stop service at Easterwood Airport

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Congressman Pete Sessions is sharing his concerns on United Airlines’ decision to stop service at Easterwood Airport.

He says he’s hearing from local leaders and is looking into the situation.

Sessions added his understanding is United is reshuffling their business and he wants to make sure there is ample airline service for our community as it grows.

“It’s a tough, tough thing to understand because the business that comes to Bryan-College Station on behalf of not just businesses there but Texas A&M. We have built this to be a world-class organization and we need better, more reliable and continuous air service, so I’m working with Chancellor Sharp and the county judge on this issue,” said Rep. Pete Sessions, (R) - District 17.

Congressman Sessions added he doesn’t think there’s a specific problem in Bryan and College Station but a business decision by the airline. He is hopeful another airline might fill that void and says they are looking into that.

