City of Tyler shares proposed redistricting maps at public comment meeting Wednesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first of two public comment meetings regarding redistricting took place this evening at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler.

Redistricting Consultant Philip Arnold presented to a room of city council members and people who live in Tyler.

“Bottom left hand side, that overall deviation number, 17 percent. We want that to be below ten percent. So we want the biggest district and the smallest district to be within ten percent population wise of each other,” he said.

This evening members of Tyler City Council and members of the public came together to talk about how the new proposed maps will impact those living in city limits.

“Basically you want the districts in balance so that every person’s vote counts equally. If one district was underpopulated, that is had less population compared to other districts, the people who voted in that district could have an outsize impact on elections and legislation that’s padded by the city,” Arnold said.

District 3 is the smallest while District 5 is the largest. The new proposed map shows a deviation of 9.06 percent between the two, under that 10 percent that puts the city in compliance with federal law.

“You see here the thick red lines are the border of the existing council districts. The color shading changes within those show how they were changed,” Arnold said during his presentation.

During the public comment one man suggested giving people more than one option to choose from.

“I think by going with the proposed plan you’re going to dwindle down the Hispanic vote in District 4 which has had two Hispanic candidates for the last two times it’s been run,” the speaker said. “We’ve only got one plan and I kindly request that you all consider trying to get a little higher percentage of Hispanic in District 4.”

Emily Pinal grew up in District 2 and lives in District 4. She said she came out to ensure a fair and transparent process.

“We’re making sure that our community, specifically the community of color, is aware of what’s going on and why it’s important to participate in the redistricting process,” Pinal said.

The proposed changes will impact parts of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

If you couldn’t make it tonight, the city will hold another public comment meeting tomorrow night, November 4, from 4:30 to 7:30 at Tyler Police south station.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.