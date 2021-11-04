Boil water notice issued for Big Sandy water supply customers

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Big Sandy posted on their Facebook page that a boil water notice has been issued for all customers of Big Sandy water supply. Big Sandy ISD also announced that classes for Thursday have been cancelled, due to the notice.

According to the Facebook post, due to reduced distribution system pressure that was the result of a fire hydrant being run over and broken off near the intersection of Wildcat and Gilmer streets, all customers of the City of Big Sandy water supply are under a boil water notice effective immediately.

We will be releasing a more detailed notice tomorrow morning, said officials.

