East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Boil water notice issued for Big Sandy water supply customers

Classes at Big Sandy ISD cancelled on Thursday
Thursday morning the City of Big Sandy posted on their Facebook page that a boil water notice...
Thursday morning the City of Big Sandy posted on their Facebook page that a boil water notice has been issued for all customers of Big Sandy water supply.(Associated Press Graphic)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Big Sandy posted on their Facebook page that a boil water notice has been issued for all customers of Big Sandy water supply. Big Sandy ISD also announced that classes for Thursday have been cancelled, due to the notice.

According to the Facebook post, due to reduced distribution system pressure that was the result of a fire hydrant being run over and broken off near the intersection of Wildcat and Gilmer streets, all customers of the City of Big Sandy water supply are under a boil water notice effective immediately.

We will be releasing a more detailed notice tomorrow morning, said officials.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials gathered for the announcement on Tuesday morning at the Willow Brook Country Club in...
R.W. Fair Foundation provides $4 million to cover tuition for UT Tyler Medical School inaugural class
.
Cherokee County crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 Tuesday afternoon
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Man living in Tyler pleads guilty to wire fraud in Minnesota

Latest News

Classes have been cancelled at all Big Sandy campuses due to a boil water noticed that was...
Big Sandy ISD cancels classes due to boil water notice
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday's Weather: Patchy fog early
I-20 reopened after dead cattle cleared from road at Smith, Van Zandt county line
KTRE's Donna McCollum talks with representatives from the Brookshire Brothers grocery chain...
Brookshire Brothers aims to keep Thanksgiving necessities in supply