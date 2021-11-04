East Texas Now Business Break
Big Sandy ISD cancels classes due to boil water notice

By Nahum Lopez
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Classes have been cancelled at all Big Sandy campuses due to a boil water noticed that was issued.

According to a Facebook post from Big Sandy ISD a water line broke overnight causing the city to issue a boil water notice.

The district said in a post that they did not have enough bottled water to supply the students with adequate hydration throughout the day so out of an abundance of caution the district has decided to remain closed today and resume classes on Friday.

