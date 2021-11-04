Big 12 announces 2022 baseball schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Thursday the league’s 2022 baseball schedule. The Red Raiders have the normal slate of 24 conference games featuring four home series, and four series on the road.

For the 2022 edition, the Red Raiders will welcome Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia to Rip Griffin Park. Road contests include Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and TCU. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, May 25-29.

More information on the event will be coming soon from the conference office. The 2022 non-conference schedule, as well as first pitch times, will be released at a later date.

2022 BIG 12 CONFERENCE BASEBALL SCHEDULE

March 25-27 Texas at Texas Tech

April 1-3 Texas Tech at Kansas

April 8-10 Kansas State at Texas Tech

April 15-17 Texas Tech at TCU (games may shift to April 14-16)

April 22-24 West Virginia at Texas Tech

April 29-May 1 Texas Tech at Baylor

May 13-15 Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

May 19-21 Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Season ticket renewal deadline is Nov. 30 Season ticket renewals for the 2022 Red Raiders’ baseball season will be going out to season ticket holders this month. The renewal deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Season tickets can be renewed by going to www.texastech.com/renew and logging into your Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office account, or by calling the ticket office at 806-742-TECH.

Join the season ticket waitlist today Thanks to the continued support of Red Raiders’ fans, baseball season tickets have been sold out since 2015! Those fans who are interested in joining the baseball season ticket waitlist can place themselves on the waitlist today by going to www.texastech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH.

A $10 non-refundable fee is required annually to register for the request list. Tickets are not guaranteed, and all available season tickets will be issued based on the Red Raider Club Priority Point System.

A ticket office representative will reach out in mid to late December if requests are able to be fulfilled. This option is for new season ticket requests only.

