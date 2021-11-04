Better East Texas: Honor veterans beyond Veterans Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans Day is November 11 and every year this special day rolls around we, as a country, pause and give thanks for veterans that have served around the world and sacrificed unselfishly for our nation.

We reflect on numerous wars through the years, but our veterans serve in so many other capacities, the list would be too long to show. Also, through the years, some veterans have felt scorn and experienced hate when returning from service. It is a shallow, selfish mind that fails to see that our service men and women aren’t there for the glory and fame, but rather for the love of country. And anyone that tries to shame them is incomplete, at best, as a true American. But thankfully, Texas and East Texans have always welcomed veterans and we continue to do that today.

There are discounts offered to veterans for goods and services and also special organizations that work tirelessly to serve veterans in need. Thankfully as well, is the fact that these offerings go on year-round for veterans, giving them a small benefit for committing to risk it all for our country. So, if you know a veteran or meet a veteran in your daily walk, find a way to honor them personally. From what I have seen, it doesn’t take much – hardly more than a thank you or a handshake. But it will let them know they are respected, even celebrated and that will make everyday Veterans Day. And it will also make for a Better East Texas.

