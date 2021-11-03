Voters approve $38M Westwood ISD bond for school improvements, upgrades

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - It took three tries for one East Texas School to pass a bond for school improvements and upgrades.

The Westwood ISD in Palestine saw the passage of their $38 million bond Tuesday after two failed attempts in the past two years.

School officials said that the vote was 610 for and 379 against.

“I think as we start looking at this, we have to look at the most advantageous time is to sell the bonds to get the best interest rates and the most patriation in that, and the financial advisor Brian Grubbs will work on that. So, we are probably looking at after the first of the year to sell and then the planning process will go through the Spring,” said Westwood ISD Superintendent Wade Stanford.

Stanford added that chief among the bond projects is the revitalization of the entire junior high campus that has been in use by the district since the late 1960s.

