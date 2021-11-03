Texas A&M announces Auburn football game a sellout

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics and the 12th Man Foundation announced on Wednesday the Aggies’ Nov. 6 matchup against Auburn at Kyle Field has sold out.

In the lead up to this weekend’s top-15 match up, Texas A&M Athletics will host Hooey Yell Fest Friday at 8 p.m. (CT) on the Zone Plaza, headlined by Randall King, and SEC Nation will broadcast live on SEC Network Saturday morning for two hours beginning at 9 a.m. (CT).

Additionally, Marty & McGee will be live Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m. (CT). Joe Routt Blvd will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show, with #FinebaumFriday live from 2-6 p.m. (CT).

Fans may purchase Auburn tickets through Texas A&M’s official Fan to Fan Ticket Marketplace, StubHub.

Students with a Sports Pass will continue Auburn ticket pull as normal this week.

Saturday’s contest marks the second sellout of the season and is on pace to rank among the top-5 crowds in stadium history. On Oct. 9, the Aggies defeated then-No. 1 Alabama in front of 106,815 fans, the second-largest attendance ever at Kyle Field.

Kyle Field, home of the Aggies since 1905, is the largest stadium in the SEC and ranks as the fourth-largest in all of college football.

Texas A&M is celebrating the 12th Man Centennial, the 100-year anniversary of the birth of college sports’ most famous tradition. Throughout the 2021-22 academic year, special recognitions and events will take place at all of the Aggies’ home events. For more information on events and celebrations regarding the 12th Man Centennial, please visit 12thman.com/feature/centennial.

