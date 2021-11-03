East Texas Now Business Break
Man living in Tyler pleads guilty to wire fraud in Minnesota

Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
Stephen Oseghale (Source: Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Nigerian man with a Tyler address has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through email phishing scams.

Stephen Oseghale was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in St. Paul, Minn. As part of his plea deal, Oseghale will be required to pay $625,000 in restitution.

According to the text of the indictment, a victim from Texas believed she was in a romantic relationship with “David Palmer,” who claimed to be a building contractor in Ireland and requested she send money to help him play his employees before he could leave for Ireland for the U.S. and marry her. The victim sent $40,000 to an account controlled by Oseghale.

A second victim states they gave Oseghale $29,000.

Previous reporting:

Tyler man accused of bilking victims out of tens of thousands

