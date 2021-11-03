East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison

Zachery Whinery
Zachery Whinery((Source: Angelina County Judicial Records))
By Gary Bass
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man pleaded guilty to four charges of child pornography Wednesday as of a plea agreement. Zachery Whinery agreed to a 10-year prison sentence for each charge.

Whinery, 29, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail. He was originally charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, and his total bond amount was set at $700,000.

Whinery appeared in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District Court for a plea hearing.

Three of the seven charges were dismissed. According to court records, Whinery’s prison sentences are stacked, which means that he will have to finish one prison term before he starts another. His total time in prison will be dependent on what the parole board does with each term.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS Special Agents arrested Whinery on Oct. 27, 2020 after agents received and began working on leads generated by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The DPS Criminal Investigations Division launched its investigation in September of 2020, and DPS special agents served two search warrants in connection with the case on Oct. 27, 2020.

As a result of the investigative efforts, Whinery was arrested for the felony offenses. DPS troopers and the Lufkin Police Department assisted with the arrest, and the Lufkin Police Department will continue to assist DPS investigators.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas

Latest News

WEBXTRA: UT Tyler announcement
UT Tyler announcement
Voters approved a $38 million bond for Westwood ISD which would help fund improvements and...
Voters approve $38M Westwood ISD bond for school improvements, upgrades
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Alleged Halloween party shooter faces additional charges
A single wide trailer home was destroyed in a Tuesday night fire in Payne Springs.
Fire destroys home at Payne Springs trailer park Monday night