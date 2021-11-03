Lufkin man found in possession of child porn agrees to up to 40 years in prison

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man pleaded guilty to four charges of child pornography Wednesday as of a plea agreement. Zachery Whinery agreed to a 10-year prison sentence for each charge.

Whinery, 29, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail. He was originally charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, and his total bond amount was set at $700,000.

Whinery appeared in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District Court for a plea hearing.

Three of the seven charges were dismissed. According to court records, Whinery’s prison sentences are stacked, which means that he will have to finish one prison term before he starts another. His total time in prison will be dependent on what the parole board does with each term.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS Special Agents arrested Whinery on Oct. 27, 2020 after agents received and began working on leads generated by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The DPS Criminal Investigations Division launched its investigation in September of 2020, and DPS special agents served two search warrants in connection with the case on Oct. 27, 2020.

As a result of the investigative efforts, Whinery was arrested for the felony offenses. DPS troopers and the Lufkin Police Department assisted with the arrest, and the Lufkin Police Department will continue to assist DPS investigators.

