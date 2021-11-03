East Texas Now Business Break
Jarvis Christian College welcomes Workforce Solutions to campus

Workforce Solution ribbon cutting at Jarvis Christian College
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday on the campus of Jarvis Christian College to welcome Workforce Solutions East Texas to their campus.

Right now, there is not a Workforce Solutions in Wood County.

While Workforce Solutions is now on campus, the college is in the process of getting a grant to renovate a building specifically for the organization. It’s part of the college’s new initiative that was announced during the summer for the college to be able to serve the community in more ways than education.

“Jarvis Christian College is dedicated to being a community university. This allows us to enhance that opportunity not only with workforce development, but other opportunities we are developing and working on,” said Dr. Lester C. Newman, President of Jarvis Christian College. “We have a new student and community building that we are working on that will allow not only students but the community to come in and have access to great opportunities that we don’t currently have in this community now.”

Newman says he hopes to have another ribbon cutting ceremony within the next year for when the stand-alone building is fully ready.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

