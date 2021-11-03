Fort Hood: 1st Cavalry Division took another step in putting “People First”

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The 1st Cavalry Division established Pegasus Troop to welcome new Soldiers into the division.

Each month, hundreds of soldiers enter the 1st Cavalry Division. Some of them are from Advanced Individual Training, while others are on their third or fourth duty assignment.

The 1st Cavalry Division’s new initiative ensures that all soldiers and their families are appropriately integrated into the unit.

“You spent your first week in Pegasus Troop because we put our people first; troopers and families,” said Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division. “We want to earn your trust by bringing you into the team the right way while also teaching you all the standards.”

The reception company will be a way to solve any problems that troopers and their families have during a permanent change of station. Finance, housing, and childcare are just some of the issues the unit wants to help with.

For eight days, the soldiers will go through an integration program that will allow them to complete various administrative tasks, such as completing the Army Combat Fitness Test and participating in other online training and events.

“Its been Truly welcoming, I believe that first impressions are a big thing, “said Pvt. Dallas Aistrup, infantryman, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.