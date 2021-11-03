Fire destroys home at Payne Springs trailer park Monday night

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at a Payne Springs trailer park Monday night.

According to a social media post by Payne Springs Fire Rescue, the structure fire occurred in Indian Harbor where a single wide trailer was found to be nearly 100 percent involved upon crews’ arrival on the scene. Crews deployed the use of a fire engine’s deck gun to protect nearby RVs while line hoses were deployed.

No injuries were noted in the report.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire, Red Cross, Oncor, The Henderson County SO, and the Henderson County Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal.

