East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fire destroys home at Payne Springs trailer park Monday night

A single wide trailer home was destroyed in a Tuesday night fire in Payne Springs.
A single wide trailer home was destroyed in a Tuesday night fire in Payne Springs.(Payne Springs Fire Rescue)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A fire broke out at a Payne Springs trailer park Monday night.

According to a social media post by Payne Springs Fire Rescue, the structure fire occurred in Indian Harbor where a single wide trailer was found to be nearly 100 percent involved upon crews’ arrival on the scene. Crews deployed the use of a fire engine’s deck gun to protect nearby RVs while line hoses were deployed.

No injuries were noted in the report.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue was assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire, Red Cross, Oncor, The Henderson County SO, and the Henderson County Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas

Latest News

WEBXTRA: UT Tyler announcement
UT Tyler announcement
Voters approved a $38 million bond for Westwood ISD which would help fund improvements and...
Voters approve $38M Westwood ISD bond for school improvements, upgrades
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Alleged Halloween party shooter faces additional charges