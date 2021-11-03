Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
Nov. 3, 2021
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The rain will gradually end as the day progresses from north to south across East Texas. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s through tomorrow morning, climbing into the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon. We should start off mostly cloudy on Thursday with a decrease in the clouds throughout the day, becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon hours. Clear skies and very chilly temperatures expected on Friday morning, in the mid 30s far north, lower 40s south, with a patch frost possible...especially over areas north of I-20 and especially in rural areas. Patches of frost are possible over southern locations as well but will likely be in rural areas...for the most part. A warming trend is then expected Saturday through Wednesday of next week with plenty of sunshine. After this evening...no rain is expected through Wednesday. Have a great day. Stay warm!

