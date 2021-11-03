East Texas Now Business Break
East Texans react to passing of propositions 3 & 6

By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Texan residents voted in favor of two propositions put on the ballot in response to COVID-19 restrictions.

Proposition 3 bans the state from limiting religious services; meanwhile, proposition 6 allows nursing home residents and people living in assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver.

“If the people want to come, they’ll come,” said Greenhill Baptist Church #2 Pastor Darrin Rudolph. “If people don’t want to come, then they don’t have to come, but the church should never close.”

He said attendance boomed at his church during the pandemic, as many people turned to spirituality to cope with their stress.

“We baptized over 20 candidates in a year during the pandemic,” Rudolph said. “You didn’t close Walmart, so why would you close the church?”

While many churches turned to virtual means of worship, Rudolph said he believes that method leaves out many people in his congregation.

“The people who’ve got this technology down, that’s the younger people. The older folks, the senior citizens, they can’t do all that.”

Rudolph said he also relates to the nursing home proposition.

“If I wanted to see my mom, I had to talk to her through a window,” he said. “I pray that it would never happen that they would keep me from my mom.”

Marshall Manor Nursing Home administrator Ross Bradfield said he was happy to hear voters passed proposition 6.

“Last year and kind of into this year, we saw family members and close friends were barred from coming to visit... it was really hard for the residents,” he explained.

Bradfield said he noticed a change in behavior for a lot of the residents during that time.

“A lot of those residents got used to just staying in their rooms. They became withdrawn. We started seeing health problems crop up that weren’t there.”

