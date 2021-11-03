East Texas Now Business Break
East Texan Brandon Belt, trio of Astros hit the MLB free agency market

By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With the MLB season over, 160 players are on the free agency market.

There will be some big names with new homes including Hudson native Brandon Belt. The 33 year-old battled through injuries this past season to put up big time numbers for the NL West Champion Giants. Belt hit 29 homeruns and 59 RBIs. His split was .274/.378/.975. Belt has spent his entire career with the Giants and was part of two World Series wins.

Fresh off of the loss to the Braves, the Astros will need to make decisions. The American League Champions could lose key players infielder Carlos Correa and pitchers Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke. Kendall Graveman, Yimi Garcia, Brooks Raley and Marwin Gonzalez are also heading to the open market.

The FULL LIST:

Texas A&M Football Ranked No. 14 in First 2021 College Football Playoff Ranking