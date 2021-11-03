East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Countywide polling locations successful for Angelina County Election Day

Countywide polling locations allowed for the first time in Angelina County
Countywide polling locations allowed for the first time in Angelina County(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -For the first time in Angelina County voters could utilize any polling location county wide during Election Day.

Elizabeth Hawkins the Elections Administrator said they had a bigger turnout for the constitutional amendment election Tuesday than anticipated. According to Hawkins 2,718 voters went to the polls yesterday, which was a huge difference from the 902 voters that came out during early voting. She attributed the success to the new system, and said many Angelina County residents utilized a different polling location than their assigned precinct.

“People that I have spoken with are like, I want it approved for the future in Angelina County. I mean it’s the availability and the ease to go to that location instead of having to go to your assigned precinct. And if you still want to go to your assigned you can, it’s just you know people prefer to choose the place that they want to go.”

Hawkins said she thinks the countywide polling system will help to increase voter participation if approved for the future.

“People have said they like coming to the closest polling location and not having to go to a polling location that is not assigned to them and then being redirected. In the past, people have gotten upset and said well I don’t have enough time to drive over there and be able to vote. Countywide polling is just easier for the voter,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said in order to keep countywide polling locations for the future, she needs feedback from residents. Comments and critiques about countywide polling locations can be sent to angelinacounty.net/elections.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas

Latest News

Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
East Texas 5 to 11-year-olds begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Workforce Solution ribbon cutting at Jarvis Christian College
Jarvis Christian College welcomes Workforce Solutions to campus
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. Nov. 2 regarding a blaze on Bowie County Road 4242....
BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Alleged Halloween party shooter faces additional charges