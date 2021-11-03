Cherokee County crash kills 1, seriously injures 3 Tuesday afternoon

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday afternoon crash killed one person and seriously injured two others.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, DPS troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on FM-855, approximately 5.6 miles north of the city of Cuney in Cherokee County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2004 Nissan Sentra was traveling west on FM-855 in the eastbound lane. At the same time, the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Express van was traveling east on FM-855. The driver of the Chevrolet took evasive action to the left at the same time the driver of the Nissan moved to the right. The vehicles collided, causing the Nissan to travel off the road and into a barbed wire fence. The Chevrolet came to rest partially in the westbound lane and grassy shoulder.

The driver of the Nissan, Kjyreaone Mayfield, 22, of Bullard was pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael Welch Jr, 46, of Tyler, his passengers Alexa Hill, 21, of Big Sandy and Dakota Burkham, 25, of Lindale were all transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.