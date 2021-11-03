East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation

Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a fire on County Road 4242. As...
Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a fire on County Road 4242. As crews arrived to the scene, fire crews found a shop building on fire indicating that an explosion had ignited it.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three people are dead after officials say a shop building exploded on Tuesday evening

Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a fire on County Road 4242. As crews arrived to the scene, fire crews found a shop building on fire indicating that an explosion had ignited it.

As firefighters began extinguishing the fire, three victims were located: 60-year-old Steven Granbery; Cynthia Granbery, 55 and William Barnes, 65, all of Simms Texas. The Granbury’s were the owners of the property.

DeKalb, Sims, New Boston and Maud Volunteer Fire Departments in conjunction to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. As of now, investigators say they do not expect foul play.

“They [the Granbury’s] were inside the building when the explosion occurred. They had a wood heater in there. From what we are being told, they did have a fire in the heater,” said Scottie Taylor, fire marshal.

Family members did not want to talk on camera, but told KSLA this location was a popular hangout for many residents in the area. They say the Granbery’s were very generous neighbors.

“We are looking at several options at this time. We are looking at propane appliances, bottles, there was gasoline in the building. Looking at the gas items in there, trying to find out what exploded at this time,” said Taylor.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Dallas for autopsy.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak causes evacuations
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,303 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
The clinic is open 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Fridays.
NET Health now offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5-11
ABC's Jon Decker speaks to ETN's Jeremy G. Butler about what Democrats' losses in Tuesday's...
ABC’s Jon Decker analyzes Democrats’ Tuesday losses, what they mean going forward
KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti talks to CAMP V Executive Director Travis Gladhill about plans for...
WebXtra: Tyler nonprofit prepares for week of events supporting East Texas veterans
A Texarkana Police van on the scene of the shooting.
Alleged Halloween party shooter faces additional charges