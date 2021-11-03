BCSO: Explosion kills 3 in Bowie County; cause remains under investigation

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three people are dead after officials say a shop building exploded on Tuesday evening

Dispatchers got the call around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 regarding a fire on County Road 4242. As crews arrived to the scene, fire crews found a shop building on fire indicating that an explosion had ignited it.

As firefighters began extinguishing the fire, three victims were located: 60-year-old Steven Granbery; Cynthia Granbery, 55 and William Barnes, 65, all of Simms Texas. The Granbury’s were the owners of the property.

Judge Mary Hankins ordered all three victims to be sent off for an autopsy. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There was no evidence of foul play found at the scene of this fire.

DeKalb, Sims, New Boston and Maud Volunteer Fire Departments in conjunction to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. As of now, investigators say they do not expect foul play.

“They [the Granbury’s] were inside the building when the explosion occurred. They had a wood heater in there. From what we are being told, they did have a fire in the heater,” said Scottie Taylor, fire marshal.

Family members did not want to talk on camera, but told KSLA this location was a popular hangout for many residents in the area. They say the Granbery’s were very generous neighbors.

“We are looking at several options at this time. We are looking at propane appliances, bottles, there was gasoline in the building. Looking at the gas items in there, trying to find out what exploded at this time,” said Taylor.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Dallas for autopsy.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

