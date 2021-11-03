East Texas Now Business Break
Athens city officials gratified bond passed to build new police station

Voters approved a bond to build a new police station.
Voters approved a bond to build a new police station.
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City officials in Athens say they have been hoping for a new police station since the 1980s and are pleased voters passed a bond Tuesday to be used for that purpose.

A $5.5 million bond passed yesterday for a new home for the Athens Police Station. The vote was 402 to 212 in favor.

The location will be just north of the current police station on Scott Street, according to City Manager Elizabeth Borstad.

They tell us the next step is about six months of finalizing design decisions before they start construction.

