WEBXTRA: Winter removal of Honeybee Observation Hive in Tyler Rose Garden

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Keep Tyler Beautiful invites the community to watch the Honeybee Observation Hive removal occurring on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden.

The hive removal will be led by the East Texas Beekeepers Association to ensure the safety of the bees during the winter season. The bees will be returned to the observation hive in the spring when the weather warms up. The bees will be moved to Whitehouse to C.N.C Honey Farm in Whitehouse in an effort to keep them safe for the Winter.

“The Bees will not be able to take care of themselves and keep warm in observation setting so we are going to take them back to the farm. They are going to over winter there and then we are going to return them back in the Spring when the weather is a little bit warmer.” said Connie Collins, ETBA president.

The construction of the Honeybee Observation Hive began in August 2020 by volunteers from Boys Scouts of America East Texas Area Council and the East Texas Beekeepers Association (ETBA). The Observation Hive box was built by Dick Counts and volunteers from the ETBA. The honeybee hive was donated by CNC Honey Farms.

The City of Tyler is one of four cities in Texas to be designated a Bee City USA, under the Keep Tyler Beautiful program. Our mission as an affiliate is to educate and raise awareness in the community on the importance of all pollinator species, including honeybees.

For more information on the Bee City USA and Keep Tyler Beautiful program please contact Shelby Marvin, Community Coordinator at KTyB@tylertexas.com or (903) 531-1335.

