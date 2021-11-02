WebXtra: Smith County voter turnout not even close to 2019 constitutional amendment election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon says 2,751 people had voted in-person across Smith County as of about 12:30 p.m.

This is in addition to the 2,320 people that voted early and 215 absentee ballots. Smith County polling locations can be found below. Total voters so far tally up to 5,071.

TYLER

· Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220

· Clarkston Elementary, 2915 Williamsburg Drive

· Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Road

· Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

· Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road

· Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196

· Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 Farm-to-Market Road 14

· St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767

· The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St.

· Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road

· First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave.

ARP

· Arp First Baptist Church, 304 W. Front St.

BULLARD

· Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St.

FLINT

· Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868 W.

HIDEAWAY

· Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide-A-Way Lane

LINDALE

· Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E. Hubbard St.

TROUP

· Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St.

WHITEHOUSE

· Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St.

WINONA

· Starrville Church of Living God, 18396 U.S. Highway 271

· Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive

