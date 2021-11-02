East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Smith County voter turnout not even close to 2019 constitutional amendment election

Thousands of voters have already turned out either in-person or via absentee/early voting in...
Thousands of voters have already turned out either in-person or via absentee/early voting in Smith County.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Stewart Smith
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon says 2,751 people had voted in-person across Smith County as of about 12:30 p.m.

This is in addition to the 2,320 people that voted early and 215 absentee ballots. Smith County polling locations can be found below. Total voters so far tally up to 5,071.

TYLER

· Chapel Hill Fire Department, 13801 County Road 220

· Clarkston Elementary, 2915 Williamsburg Drive

· Dayspring Methodist Church, 310 W. Cumberland Road

· Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

· Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road

· Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196

· Red Springs Fire Department, 16759 Farm-to-Market Road 14

· St. Violet Baptist Church, 14129 Farm-to-Market Road 2767

· The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St.

· Tyler Senior Center, 1915 Garden Valley Road

· First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave.

ARP

· Arp First Baptist Church, 304 W. Front St.

BULLARD

· Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston St.

FLINT

· Flint Baptist Church, 11131 FM 2868 W.

HIDEAWAY

· Hideaway Member Service Building, 101 Hide-A-Way Lane

LINDALE

· Lillie Russell Memorial Library Lindale, 200 E. Hubbard St.

TROUP

· Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St.

WHITEHOUSE

· Whitehouse Municipal Court, 311 E. Main St.

WINONA

· Starrville Church of Living God, 18396 U.S. Highway 271

· Victor Kay Gymnasium, 605 Wildcat Drive

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Leigh McCartney, a Lindale woman sentenced to 30 years for her participation in the...
Lindale woman gets 2nd 30-year sentence in connection with 2019 death
One dead following head-on crash in Van Zandt County
Source: Gray News Media
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.
(Source: UTSA Athletics)
Former Gilmer head football coach UTSA contract extended through 2031
Longview gas leak
Emergency crews on scene of gas leak in Longview

Latest News

Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon says 1,452 people had voted in-person...
WebXtra: Smith County election day
$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November
Gregg County
LOCAL ELECTION COVERAGE: Full results in East Texas
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Increasing clouds today