East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace Perkins retires after 27 years

David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his...
David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his retirement Tuesday. He served in the position for 27 years.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Judge David Perkins has held the position of Justice of the Peace in Nacogdoches County Pct. 4 for 27 years. At the end of the year he plans to retire.

Perkins reflected on the serious life situations which show up in community courts. He tells Donna McCollum that he strived to be fair and help each defendant get back on their feet.

Perkins retires with one year left in his term. He has made a recommendation to the Nacogdoches County Commission which accepted his resignation Tuesday.

County Judge Greg Sowell says it will be considered and an appointment will be announced in late December or early January.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Leigh McCartney, a Lindale woman sentenced to 30 years for her participation in the...
Lindale woman gets 2nd 30-year sentence in connection with 2019 death
DPS reports one person died in a head-on crash on SH-19 approximately six miles north of the...
One dead following head-on crash in Van Zandt County
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak
Carthage police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found dead in a...
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.

Latest News

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches...
WebXtra: Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting locations
Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches...
WebXtra: Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting locations
David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his...
WebXtra: David Perkins retires