East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting locations

Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches...
Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches County voting equipment.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County election administrator Todd Stallings was busy with today’s constitutional amendment election, but preparation for future elections remains a most important task.

Back in 2017 the county received a Help American Vote federal grant. New voting equipment was purchased shortly afterwards, but Stallings chose to reserve $80,000 until after redistricting. Stallings wanted to make sure he had enough financial assistance in the event additional polling places were necessary.

As it turns out, the redrawing of the county precinct lines was minimal which allowed Stallings to add voting boxes for the convenience of registered voters.

The reserved dollars will be used to purchase additional voting equipment, upgrades to current voting system and for additional poll pad check-in tablets.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Leigh McCartney, a Lindale woman sentenced to 30 years for her participation in the...
Lindale woman gets 2nd 30-year sentence in connection with 2019 death
DPS reports one person died in a head-on crash on SH-19 approximately six miles north of the...
One dead following head-on crash in Van Zandt County
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
White Oak
Large oil tank battery fire in White Oak
Carthage police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman who were found dead in a...
Carthage police investigating deaths of man, woman found in vehicle on Kelly St.

Latest News

Jesse Pawlowski, Dylan Welch and Billy Phillips (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Death penalty ‘still on table’ for Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
Leftover money from a Help Americans Vote Act grant will allow for upgrades to Nacogdoches...
WebXtra: Federal grant money helps upgrade Nacogdoches County voting locations
David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his...
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace Perkins retires after 27 years
David Perkins, justice of the peace for precinct 4 in Nacogdoches County, announced his...
WebXtra: David Perkins retires