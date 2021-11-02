Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Great weather today if you’re waiting in line to vote outside, partly cloudy and highs in the 70s for most of us. We can’t rule out an isolated shower today along and north of I-20, in that same area highs will be cooler today as well. This evening, rain chances increase for everybody as a cold front swing through East Texas. Our rain chances will go from a 30% today to a 40% for the overnight, eventually a 90% for tomorrow. Showers will be with us for most of the day tomorrow, but severe weather is not in the forecast.

As far as highs go for Wednesday, some of us may see our high in the morning and only cool down from there. There will be differences between north and south, who is and isn’t seeing rain, etc... so, we’ll split the difference and say highs in the mid to upper 50s, maybe low 60s to the south. Showers will continue into Thursday morning, coming to an end through the day. By Thursday afternoon I think we’ll be looking at some sun and temps in the upper 50s. Highs rebound into the 70s for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and no rain in the forecast.

